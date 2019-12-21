Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories dedicated to the letters of the Hartranfts written home during the war, and the service of the 7th Pa. Cavalry.
WATSONTOWN — Thanks to the perseverance of Kathi Wertman, of Delaware Township, some incredible history has been preserved, including artifacts and letters from Civil War veterans in her family.
Brothers Maj. Uriah C. Hartranft and 1st Lt. William A. Hartranft served with the 7th Pa. Cavalry, 80th Regiment, Co. D, during the entirety of the Civil War. Another brother, Henry J. Hartranft joined the 131st Pa. Infantry for nine months of the war. Each was from Delaware Township, where there homestead still stands, and their names still carved into the wall of a barn in the days before they left for war.
Wertman discovered original letters written by the men to family — addressed to Hartranft-Dewart — along with photos, official war correspondence and much more. She has since worked to preserve the collection and authored a book for family members that’s no longer available, “The Hartranft Letters, 1836-1888,” which details family letters, including those from the sons sent back home during the war.
The letters provide insight into the soldiers’ thoughts on the war, accounts from the battlefield, and occasional humor.
Letters from Uriah date back to 1861 as the 7th made its way south from Bowling Green, Ky., toward Nashville, Tenn. William’s letters, often written at the same time as his brother’s, were frank and often discussed challenges the troops faced, whether it was the elements, hunger and sickness or the ferocity battle.
The letters most often showed an interest in life back home, and how family members fared in their absence. The men also offered a glimpse into the daily the life of a soldier. Sadness over the dissolution of the Union was evident, as was a desire to see the war come to an end, for the sake of the soldiers and the country as a whole.
In December 1863, Henry wrote home with the names of 13 members of Company C killed or wounded in battle near Fredericksburg. He closed with, “Hoping this cruel war may end soon and we may all soon return to our quiet homes.”
Illness among the soldiers, common at the time, was discussed often and each noted the large amount of weight they lost in a short amount of time in the field early in the war. William would later write about his weight gain as supplies easily found their way to troops.
From Anapolis, Md., William noted in February 1862 that he had not heard from home in three months. He also noted he had been robbed while in Confederate custody. He pleaded for money from home.
“My shoes are entirely worn out and it seems impossible to draw any from the commissars.... They cut us short of rations, short of everything.”
Later that month he wrote again from a hospital in Bardstown, Ky. Six in his company had died in recent days.
Weeks later, in March, William’s unit reached Mumfordsville, Ky., where he witnessed an intense thunderstorm, “as hard as I ever saw in the summer in Pennsylvania.”
Sickness continued to grip the company and four more died in Louisville, William wrote. The sickness he described was pneumonia, he told family.
William also noted the poor treatment farmers received when troops came through. Writing near Bowling Green, he said, “I must tell you something about how armies treat farmers. When they move in such large bodies, as soon as we stop the first thing is go get some rails and make fire and get supper. Well by the time supper and breakfast is cooked all the rails... in sight are burned, all the corn, oats and hay he has is fed up, leaving him destitute of fence, hay, corn and oats. Pop, do you think such things would make some of the Pa. families grit their teeth and curse a little inwardly?”
Near Murfreesboro, Tenn., William was taken prisoner. It was January 1863. Southern troops, he said, were concerned about the famine gripping their families back home and some confided they wanted to see the war come to an end.
In March, William wrote his father from Harrisburg, where he had met with senators. He noted, “The city is polluted with these notorious Copperheads.”
Copperheads is a term of the time used to describe those from the Union opposed to the war.
“I am ashamed of Old Northumberland County,” continued William. “Loyal people look down upon it with disgust and say it contains more Copperheads and traitors than any other county in the state.”
None of the Hartranft men were in Pennsylvania during the Battle of Gettysburg (July 1863).
In August 1863, Uriah wrote home and detailed concern Pennsylvanians had of a Rebel invasion. Such fears, he thought, would force men to rise against the threat “thus enabling the loyal men of the state to take action and decisive measures against treason and traitorism.”
Uriah, too, was concerned with the Copperheads of the time.
In that same letter, written from McMinville, Tenn., Uriah detailed a battle at Shelbyville. One man from the company was killed during artillery fire, but Union soldiers captured cannons and killed artillery batteries before the Confederates surrendered.
Not all were quick to give up though.
“One fellow (straddled) a piece and cried out that he would never surrender to any son-of-a-bitch Yankee. A major, C.C. Davis, promptly marched up and killed the man.
Hundreds of Rebels were captured there, he noted. The 7th Pennsylvania was commended, he noted, brimming with pride over the Central Pa.-based unit.
“Gen. Rosencrans and his army think that the 7th Pennsylvania Volunteer Cavalry is invincible and I flatter myself that there is not another cavalry regiment that left Pennsylvania and can compete with it.”
Three-hundred eighty-four members of the 7th charged a column of five or six brigades, noted Uriah, and routed them.
He lamented the lack of attention the 7th received in the press.
“As we have no newspaper scrapper in the regiment, our adventures seldom appear before the public as is the case in most regiments,” he wrote. “Thus the name of the regiment is never swelled in all the journals of the United States.”
