TURBOTVILLE — A Wednesday morning crash along Route 54 at Main Street in Tubotville sent a Montoursville teen to the hospital, troopers reported.
In a report filed Friday, troopers from Milton said a 2016 Jeep Patriot driven by an unnamed 16-year-old girl from Montoursville turned left from Main Street onto Route 54 and was struck by an eastbound 1996 GMC C7500 driven by Michael A. Manveck, 53, of Girardville.
The crash forced the Jeep into the parking lot of Turkey Hill.
The girl will be cited with stop signs and yield signs. All were belted. A 15-year-old girl, from Watsontown, was a passenger in the Jeep and she was uninjured. Manbeck and his passenger were not injured.
