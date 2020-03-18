MILTON — For the safety of employees and customers, offices at The Standard-Journal will be closed beginning at noon today to walk-in customers.
We will sill be available by phone at 570-742-9671 during regular business hours.
Payments and press releases can be dropped in the safe and secure mail slot to the right of our main front door. Press releases can be emailed to newsroom@standard-journal.com. Questions about classifieds can be emailed to classifieds@standard-journal.com.
The newspaper is committed to keeping the public informed and provides regular updates on its website, www.standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.