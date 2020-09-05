Welcome to The Weekender, a project the teams at The Standard-Journal and News-Item have been working months to bring to readers.
The Weekender — to be printed each Saturday — provides readers of the sister newspapers even more local news, sports, lifestyle stories as well as local advertisements and inserts. We take pride in the project and the ability to bring readers from across the area with more as we continue to navigate the age of COVID.
Impact from the coronavirus pandemic has affected us all, but with The Weekender we have the opportunity to expand our footprint and offer more for local readers. While both newspapers are anchored in Northumberland County, editorial teams at either end of the county will provide readers with news from across the region, to include Union, Snyder, Lycoming, Montour and Columbia counties.
You'll notice separate sections for news, lifestyle and sports. Each week, The Weekender will feature comprehensive coverage of local high school sports, which includes the kickoff of the scholastic football season next week. Our team of talented sports writers will bring you comprehensive coverage of local high school football, along with the other fall sports so many area fans enjoy.
The Weekender is also packed with local lifestyle stories each week. Expect religion columns and features, outdoors content, automotive, features from Master Gardeners (seasonal) and stories about the people — our neighbors — who make news, or are just interesting people we feel you would enjoy reading about.
Thanks for picking up the inaugural edition of The Weekender, and we hope to continue providing you and your neighbors with the best in local news, sports and more, each and every weekend.
Enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.