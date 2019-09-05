MILTON — Two Lycoming County men have been charged with multiple counts after allegedly being found in possession of a stolen gun during a traffic stop.
Jonathan Durr, 25, of 2020 Lycoming Creek Road, Williamsport, has been charged with persons not to possess, use manufacture, control or sell firearms, receiving stolen property, prohibited acts, flashing signals, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
Albert Cunningham, 27, of 2250 Hillside Ave., Williamsport, has been charged with persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control or sell possess, use, manufacture, control or sell firearms, receiving stolen property and prohibited acts.
The charges were filed in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 12:18 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 10 block of South Front Street, Milton.
Milton police stopped a vehicle operated by Durr after it allegedly ran a flashing red signal. Cunningham was a passenger in the vehicle.
Police reported finding a plastic baggy on the floor of the vehicle, and a glass smoking device was recovered. A Kimber 9 millimeter magazine in the vehicle’s console. A Kimber Micro 9 millimeter KHX firearm was then found in the glove compartment.
Through the course of their investigation, police discovered the firearm was reported to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton as being stolen from a vehicle in West Milton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.