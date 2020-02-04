LEWISBURG — Entrants in the 2020 Polar Bear Plunge, held along with the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival, will enjoy knit winter hats this year.
On-site registration for the Polar Bear Plunge starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Lewisburg Landing, Front and St. George streets, with the plunge to start at 2 p.m. There is a link to registration at the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership Facebook page and website. Or $20 cash, check or card entries will be accepted on site for the LDP benefit.
“I survived the 2020 Polar Bear Plunge!” was printed on the hats, said Ellen Ruby, LDP executive director. Hats will be available while supplies last.
Ruby said they expected more than 100 people to participate and no major issues were expected with ice in the river.
Friday will be the day ice sculptures to be crafted in Hufnagle Park and by the Post Office building. A record number of participating merchants will also have block ice sculptures in front of their businesses.
A Hidden Lewisburg Tour will start at 4 p.m. Friday in Council Chambers in the Borough Office Building on South Fifth Street. Historical photos are now on the wall of the building’s principal meeting area and organizers said they are worth a look for people interested in local history. Hidden Lewisburg participants will be guided to places in the borough which are off the beaten path. Others are simply unmarked while still others are no longer there.
At 6 p.m. Friday at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St., Lewisburg, Gilson Snow and the Brasserie Louis will host and outside bar and fire pit. Ruby noted it is an interesting collaboration between the restaurant and the local manufacture of specialized snow boards and skis. It is for people age 21 and up.
The registration will start at 8 a.m. Saturday for the 2020 Lewisburg Sunset Rotary Frosty 5K sponsored by Weis Markets. The race will start at 9:30 a.m. Registration is avaiable at www.active.com and on race day.
The Hidden Valley Nature School will host children’s activities and games from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Ruby said new activities and games would be on tap.
Also from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the Artisan Winter Show will be held at the Lewisburg Hotel, 136 Market St., Lewisburg. The show, in the Victorian ballroom, will feature unique goods handmade by artists and crafters.
Ruby noted that “Flannel and Frost,” the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) Gala, is planned for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Cellars at BrookPark. While not strictly a downtown organization, Ruby credited BVRA for its connection to downtown and other community functions. Registration can be done via www.bvrec.org.
“Warm Your Heart” will again be happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Brushstrokes Gallery, Art Supplies and Framing, 340 Market St., Lewisburg. Pet supplies and other items to support local animal shelters will be accepted and put in the window.
