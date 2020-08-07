SUNBURY — The application window has opened for Northumberland County businesses, organizations and municipalities to apply to receive part of an $8.2 million grant the county received to help with COVID-19 expenses.
Monday, Aug. 24, is the deadline to apply for the funds, which do not have to be repaid.
COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant (CRBG) funds must be used for the prevention, preparedness and response to the COVID-19 crisis.
SEDA-COG is assisting the county by providing grant administrative services.
“The county is requesting information on any COVID-related expenses that your municipality or organization has spent since March 1, 2020, or anticipates spending by Dec. 30,” commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano said. “The county also is seeking information on any expense or projected expense in your budget that stems from the COVID-19 crisis. The CRBG funds may be able to assist in recouping these financial hardships, but first we must be able to quantify those expenses.
To apply for funding, visit www.norrycopa.net/index.php/planning/ and complete the CARES Act Needs Assessment form.
The completed form should be sent to Justin Skavery, justin.skavery@norrycopa.net.
For more information, contact Skavery at 570-988-4220, or Geralee Zeigler at gzeigler@seda-cog.org or 570-524-4491 ext. 7218.
