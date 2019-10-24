MILTON — Milton Borough may be assuming responsibility from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) for enforcing noise violations by licensed establishments in the borough.
Council on Wednesday authorized Solicitor Robert Benion to draft an ordinance which will state the borough is taking over responsibility for enforcing noise violations at Milton businesses licensed through the PLCB.
Council authorized Benion to craft the ordinance after President Jason Budman said he recently received a phone call from Chad Gonzalez, owner of Speedy’s Place on Broadway.
Gonzalez told Budman his business was cited by the PLCB for having music playing on the patio after 7 p.m.
According to Budman, there is a clause in PLCB regulations which gives municipalities the authority to assume responsibility from the PLCB for enforcing noise violations if the proper ordinance is enacted.
Budman said Lisa’s Milltown Deli, which also holds a PLCB license, would also like to play soft music outdoors in the evenings, but is forbidden from doing so due to PLCB regulations. He indicated that an ordinance crafted by the borough would open the door for licensed establishments to play soft music outdoors after 7 p.m.
Budman also stressed that there have been no noise complaints filed against Speedy’s Place. The violation was discovered through a random check.
“(Gonzalez) is doing a good thing (at Speedy’s Place),” Budman said. “He is not causing any problems.”
Council expects to vote on the ordinance at a future meeting, after it is crafted and advertised.
