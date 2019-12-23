ALLENWOOD — Beef Farmer Chris Ulrich’s barn was recently spotlighted in a book which showcased the lives of families engaged in the trade.
The Ulrich barn, painted traditional red with a Certified Angus Beef logo on the side, was one of 40 honored in a large-format book titled “Sheltering Generations, the American Barn.” Each was painted last year with the Certified Angus Beef logo, part of a 40th anniversary for the brand and extensively photographed.
Ulrich’s barn is difficult to miss along Route 44 at Ireland Road north of Elimsport. The photo shoot was last summer.
Ulrich said proceeds from book sales will go to a Certified Angus Beef Rural Relief Fund, a disaster fund for farmer across the country.
“Whether they were stricken by large prairie fires which happened in Kansas a couple of years ago, or blizzards the Dakotas face and had lots of difficulties or this past spring there was a lot of flooding in Nebraska,” Ulrich said. “Those types of things affect farmers.”
Ulrich noted the local Farm Bureau sent a large amount of hay and donations for fences this past spring to an area in need.
“Angus beef are not certified until they go to the packing plant,” Ulrich noted of the brand. “It has to grade ‘choice’ or ‘prime.’ It has to be that good.”
Certified Angus Beef has to meet 10 qualifications to earn certification. They include starting with Angus cattle and meet standards higher than the USDA for marbling and maturity, sizing and quality appearance and tenderness. Ulrich added that only about one-third of all Angus cattle will be certified.
Ulrich also displayed a print which was sold at a benefit auction at the annual conference of Certified Angus Beef. It was of his barn and brought $5,000 which was donated to the Rural Relief Fund. It was then donated back to the Ulrich family for use as they see fit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.