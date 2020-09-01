MONTANDON — A member of the military who died unexpectedly was honored Monday by civilians.
An escort made up of motorcycles, Jeeps and other vehicles led a hearse carrying Airman 1st Class Derrick Horne, 21, to his hometown of Hughesville. The “dignified procession” began at Routes 147 and 45.
Horne’s trip home originated out of state.
People and vehicles assembled in the parking lot of Crossroads Church of the Nazarene included members of COVER (Cover Outreach for Veterans and Employee Restoration).
Donna Grossman, retired SCI Muncy employee and COVER member, said the procession of honor grew from a small gathering. Grossman worked with Horne’s mother at SCI Muncy.
Joyce Ryder, Horne’s godmother, expressed the grief of the family and the difficult time they were enduring.
“We never expected to bury a son, a friend, a godson,” Ryder said. “You don’t expect to bury someone at the age of 21. No parent expects to bury a child of any age.”
Ryder said her godson was a gentleman, great kid and outgoing individual.
“(Horne) loved everybody,” she noted. “His smile could light up a room. If he saw someone hurting, he tried to make them happy or ask what he could do to make it better.”
Kevin Bittenbender of Montgomery, an Army veteran, helped organize Jeep drivers. He said it was difficult to see the passing of any veteran.
“My heart goes out to the family and friends and fellow airmen,” Bittenbender said. “We wanted to come out and show them support. You don’t have to mourn alone.”
Firefighting vehicles from Milton, Lewisburg, and Potts Grove were also atop bridges on Route 147 as the dignified procession made its way north. Services were planned for later in the week.
