Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.