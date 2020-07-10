HARRISBURG — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to help reduce unnecessary in-person contact that can spread the virus, Gov. Tom Wolf has signed an executive order authorizing state agencies to conduct administrative proceedings remotely.
Several state agencies conduct administrative proceedings, including meetings and disciplinary hearings of the 29 occupational licensing boards and commissions under the Department of State.
“The virus has not gone away, and the state continues to take measured and necessary steps to protect the public and our employees,” Wolf said. “Virtual meetings are becoming routine in the private sector and in state government. Transitioning to remote meetings for administrative proceedings is a commonsense step to support social distancing and ensure the process functions in a safe and effective way while protecting the participants’ health.”
The order takes effect immediately and allows administrative proceedings to occur by phone, video or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.