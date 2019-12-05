LEWISBURG — D. Peter Johnson, Union County district attorney, said Wednesday that Charles J. Westfall II would be tried again for child rape.
A jury was unable to reach a verdict after about five hours of deliberation the previous day. The deadlock led Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock to declare a mistrial.
Johnson said Westfall would face the same charges.
They included felony counts of rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a person less than age 13, indecent assault of a person less than age 13 and statutory sexual assault by a person 11 years older.
Johnson noted if a defendant sought a bench trial versus a jury trial, they would have a discussion with the judge indicating they were knowingly, intelligently and voluntarily giving up their right to a jury trial. The commonwealth would have to do the same.
“I don’t believe we would in this situation,” Johnson observed. “I think the process of jury trials are a good vetting of the facts.”
Jury selection for the next court term starts Tuesday, Jan. 21 when a new panel could be selected.
Westfall allegedly had a sexual encounter with a female, age 10 in 2018, at a Mifflinburg-area home. The girl testified on the first day of the proceedings and a video taken at the Child Advocacy Center of Sunbury was shown where she also gave an account of what happened.
Johnson was certain that consideration would be given to having the girl testify again when Westfall is tried again.
“It certainly would be,” Johnson said of the possibility. “We are going to be talking to the family about all of this.”
Johnson was confident in the team which prosecuted Westfall. He indicated he would go to them again.
“This is the type of case that once a prosecutor develops a rapport with the victim and the victim’s family, we like to keep that intact,” Johnson said. “So they don’t have to be invaded with a new person.”
Phillip Sassaman, assistant district attorney, led the prosecution. Michael C. O’Donnell of Sunbury defended Westfall.
