LEWISBURG — Weekend figures for confirmed cases of COVID-19 at USP Lewisburg remained steady as of Monday.
Bureau of Prisons data, updated at 3 p.m., indicated there were 35 confirmed active cases at USP Lewisburg with no staff reporting positive.
Justin Long, of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Office of Public Affairs, affirmed the latest numbers posted on the BOP website and noted that there have been no changes to operations at USP Lewisburg in the past couple of days. He wrote that an extensive staff contact investigation was completed to identify staff with any potential exposure to coronavirus.
He added that there are no staff members currently experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms.
Long wrote that USP Lewisburg and other BOP facilities were taking measures to protect staff and inmates as directed by the bureau. Personal Protective Equipment was available and used in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
"Staff, contractors, and other visitors to the institution must undergo a screening and temperature check by a staff member or contractor wearing appropriate PPE prior to entering the facility," Long noted. "Those who register a temperature of 100.4 F or higher (are) denied access to the building."
He noted that staff are being assigned to the same posts as often as possible as an additional measure to mitigate the spread of the virus. Surgical masks were were issued to all staff and inmates in April.
"As a nationwide system, we are able to leverage and transfer resources from institutions without incidences of COVID-19 to institutions with greater need," Long added. "Soap is available throughout the institutions and in cells and is made available in common areas of each facility. In addition to providing hand soap in common areas and to indigent inmates who do not have the means to purchase soap, individual bars of soap are available as needed for the inmate population, or can be purchased for personal use in the inmate commissary if an inmate prefers."
He indicated inmates have been educated on CDC guidelines for hand washing, coughing or sneezing in a sleeve or tissue and not making physical contact. Extra rounds are also made by staff to check on inmates.
"If an inmate reports feeling ill, he or she is immediately screened by health services personnel," Long wrote. "Inmates presenting as symptomatic are isolated in accordance with CDC guidance and public health directives.
Long added that the director of the BOP ordered a new phase of COVID mitigation at the start of July. It extended all measures from the previous phase and included measures to control movement and decrease the spread of the virus. The current phase will be evaluated Friday, Aug. 7.
Meantime, BOP inmate movement was down 94% since the same period last year. But Long noted there were inmates the BOP were not permitted to refuse, such as persons turned over by US Marshals.
It was noted that USP Lewisburg has not recently received any inmate transfers from another facility.
Figures at multi-facility FCC Allenwood were unchanged and indicated one confirmed active case apiece among inmates and staff.
Andrew Kline, Local 148 American Federation of Government Employees president at USP Lewisburg and Shane Fausey, CPL-33 national president, did not return inquiries submitted by press time.
