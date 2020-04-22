MILTON — In a continuing effort to provide take-home food for for students, but limit staff contact with the public, the Milton Area School District has announced changes to its lunch distribution procedures.
Lunches will be distributed to students Mondays and Wednesdays. Bags will contain food for lunch and breakfast until the next pick up date.
The food will no longer be distributed from the former Montandon Elementary School building.
Instead, distributions will be held Mondays and Wednesdays as follows, beginning Monday: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at White Deer Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Baugher Elementary School; and noon to 1 p.m. at the Milton Area High School.
Those picking up lunches should remain in their car, and pop their trunk or hatch for the meals to be placed inside. Those walking should take a lunch off of the table and immediately leave the property.
In addition, dinner items will be distributed from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Milton YMCA.
For more information, contact the Milton Area School District Food Service Department at 570-742-7687 or sadami@miltonsd.org.
