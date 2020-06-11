HARRISBURG – Future emergency disaster declarations could not be extended beyond 30 days without legislative approval under a proposed Constitutional Amendment approved by the Senate, according to Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27), who supported the measure.
Under current law, an emergency declaration from the governor can last up to 90 days and can be renewed indefinitely.
Senate Bill 1166 would limit the length of an emergency declaration to 30 days, unless approved for a longer duration by the General Assembly. The bill also would amend the Pennsylvania Constitution to prohibit the denial of equal rights based on race or ethnicity. The change would bring the state Constitution into line with the equal protections afforded by the U.S. Constitution.
Because Senate Bill 1166 would require an amendment to the Pennsylvania Constitution, the bill must be passed by the Senate and House of Representatives in two consecutive legislative sessions and be approved by voters via referendum.
The Senate approved a resolution on Tuesday to end the disaster declaration issued by Governor Wolf on March 6 and renewed on June 3. The concurrent resolution would allow all businesses to reopen statewide.
