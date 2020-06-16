Northumberland County
State Police At Milton
2-vehicle crash
• 2:23 p.m. Wednesday along Route 54, east of Main Street, Turbotville.
A 2008 Kia Sedona attempted a turn onto Route 54 from the Turkey Hill parking lot and struck an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, troopers said. Minor damage was reported to both vehicles.
Criminal mischief
• Between 7 a.m. June 2 and 1 p.m. June 5 at 519 Broadway Estates, Turbotville.
Troopers said the door at the address was not latched and the owner, Nicole Reynolds, 29, of Turbotville, reported damage to the door hinge. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft by deception
• 10:26 a.m. Thursday along Fogelmans Grove Road, Delaware Township.
Troopers investigated a reported unauthorized use of debit card in the amount of $100. A 31-year-old Watsontown man was victimized. An investigation is ongoing.
Found bicycle
• Between noon June 5 and 2:53 Thursday at 7880 Route 405, Turbot Township.
A bike was found at Becky’s Soft Serve. To claim the bike, the owner can contact police at 570-524-2662.
Courthouse
Marriage licenses
• Gabriella Delbo, 23, of Elysburg, and Brennan Smith, 24, of Winchester, Va.
• John Sedor, 42, of Shamokin, and Theresa Shepherd, 36, of Coal Township.
• Tonya McClintock, 40, of Sunbury, and Cory Wertz, 34, of Sunbury.
• Shai-Lynn Mack, 25, of Sunbury, and Sergio Acevedo, 33, of Sunbury.
Deed transfers
• Chrisrtine L. Dubendorf and Christine L. Zimmerman to Christine L. Dubendorf, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Larry S. Bieber II to Shane Parker and Gillian S. Parker, property in Delaware Township, $92,000.
• Theodore R. Menges and Shirley I. Menges to Menges Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, John H. Menges trustee, Biran P. Menges trustee, Rachel L. Menges trustee, Theodore R. Menges and SHirley I. Menges, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Theodore R. Menges and Shirley I. Menges to Menges Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, John H. Menges trustee, Brian P. Menges trustee, Rahcel L. Mengess trustee, Theodore R. Menges and Shirley I. Menges, properties in Lewis and Delaware Townships, $1.
• Thomas G. Aber to Chad A. Gonzalez, property in Milton, $1.
• David J. Koziol to Leslee D. Koziol, property in West Chillisauque Township, $1.
• Joanne Smith to Joanne Smith, property in East Cameron Township, $1.
• Stephen J. Cook and Wanda M. Cook to Matthew Liendo and Sarah D. Liendo, property in Coal Township, $155,000.
• Deborah L. Weiser to Charles A. Long, property in Jordan Township, $1.
• Dorothy A. Blase and Christopher F. Blase to Anthony P. Rossi and Angelina J. Duda, property in Mount Carmel Township, 41.
• Black Sun Capital LLC to Steve Stoneroad and Billie Jo Stoneroad, property in Shamokin, $18,000.
• Black Sun Capital LLC to Jason Burkholder, property in Mount Carmel, $10,200.
• Black Sun Capital LLC to Jason Burkholder, property in Shamokin, $6,000.
• Herbert Brian Lee and Janiris Lee to Jennifer E. Herb and Michael A. Herb, property in Coal Township, $16,260.
• Dorothy Swalina estate and Rachael Haddock individually and executrix to Melissa Barker and David Puckett, property in Shamokin, $6,000.
• Paula Anne Valenti, Patricia Marie Curtin and John J. Curtain to Jonathan Dupnock, property in Coal Township, $4,500.
• David B. Bendas and Charlene M. Bendas to James B. Moore, property in Coal Township, $7,500.
• Kara R. Fultz and Kara R. Reid to Alexandria Nicole Linn and Richard Lewis Gilmour, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Gerard R. Miscavige and Karen A. Miscavige to Gerard R. Miscavige and Karen A. Miscavige, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Isaac L. Ketner and Abigail Ketner to Jesse Lap Esh, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $90,000.
• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC and Loancare LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, property in Kulpmont, $10.
• Hudson Homes Management LLC, US Bank Trust NA trustee and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to David Lupold and Mary Lupold, property in Shamokin, $23,500.
• Tracy L. Ross, Tracy L. Sciascia and David Sciascia to Joshua Michael Phillips, property in Herndon, $1.
• Denmark Inc. Liquidating Trust and Gail C. Leitzel trustee to Daniel G. Kamin Sunbury LLC, property in Sunbury, $700,000.
• John A. McGee and Elizabeth A. McGee to Center State Properties Inc., property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Michael I. Lindermuth Sr. to Edgar A. Miller and Amanda E. Nye, property in Coal Township, $2,500.
• Leon C. Priest and Sharon M. Priest to Nathan D. Forker, property in Shhamokin, $1.
• Edumnd G. Hildebrand and Lenore E. Hildebrand to Ryan F. Weeks, property in Riverside, $1.
• Moores Cafe LLC to Robert Dalton, property in Mount Carmel Township, $5,500.
• Sunnyside Rentals LLC to Matthew Koch and Sarah Koch, property in Mount Carmel, $22,500.
• Bruce J. Anskis, Cherie L. Anskis, Mark A. Anskis, Nancy Anskis, Dean A. Anskis and Joann M. Anskis to Kolya Kramarenko, property in Shamokin, $20,000.
• Frederick P. Swatski estate, Fred P. Swatski, Marliyn M. Swatski individually and administratrix, Frederick P. Swatski III, Lori A. Washuta and Michael A. Swatski to Joseph Pearson, property in Kulpmont, $15,000.
• Laura Ann Bressi, Laura Ann Hughes and Robert C. Hughes to Joshua V. Bressi, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Ralph L. Wolfgang to Brian D. Wolfgang, property in Coal Township, $1.
• LBS Properties LLC to IEJ Realty LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $50,000.
• Lawrence G. Leonowicz to Lawrence G. Leonowicz, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Dana A. Klokis to Angel Medina Vega, property in Kulpmont, $8,000.
• Charles F. Johns III and Marlene F. Johns to Ansley Rentals LLC, property in Shamokin, $10,000.
• Donald L. Whalen Jr. to Robert B. Adams and Diane Adams, property in Kulpmont, $5,500.
• Stephen J. Lutz and Kathleen M. Lutz to Kathleen M. Lutz, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Sonja F. Shambach to Kirk D. Kerstetter, property in Upper Augusta Township, $60,000.
• Dawn L. Deivert estate and Diane S. Scheller to Joseph J. Hager and Sally A. Hager, Shamokin Township, $1.
• Sarah A. Field to Diane Kerstetter, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Real Capital Group LLC to Andrelle Chavannes, property in Shamokin, $2,000.
• 2019 Castle LLC to Foster Renn III, property in Coal Township, $14,900.
• John V. Bartol, Sheila Bartol and Jacqueline Bartol to Nicholas E. Weikel Jr., property in Ralpho Township, $191,000.
• Alvin E. Long American Legion Post 504 Home Association to Alvin E. Long American Legion Post No. 504, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Christine J. Noll to Mary Thew, property in Shamokin, $8,000.
• Lydia G. Storey to Todd M. Mace and Karen A. Mace to Todd M. Mace and Karen A. Mace, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Thomas L. Snee Jr. and Anne E. Snee to SCC Investments LLC, property in Point Township, $1.
• Andy Catherman and Pamela Brittain to Brendin Pancher, property in Kulpmont, $2,000.
• FMG Inc. to Brian Myers, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Dianna C. Fister to Bronze Luden, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Kathryn L. Donato and Kathryn L. Oyster to Jack M. Donato Jr. and Kathryn L. Donato, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Brian S. Petresky and Andrea Petresky to Francis W. Kelly and Kellyann N. Kelly, property in Shamokin, $22,000.
• Arthur H. Maynard and Carol L. Maynard to Kristi Vittorini, property in Coal Township, $3,000.
• David J. Mouw and Virginia L. Mouw to Robert J. Bohdanowicz and Leanne M. Bohdanowicz, property in Riverside, $279,000.
• David L. Eyster and Patricia A. Eyster to Michael A. Salabarria and Angelina L. Salabarria, properties in Herndon and Jackson townships, $176,000.
• Chad R. Houser and Colleen J. Houser to Herndon Automotive LLC, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Mary Ann Bianchi and Raymond Bianchi to Jeremy Haile and Alexis Haile, property in Ralpho Township, $48,000.
• Marc Harry Drucker and Brandy Lyn Drucker to Michael L. Royer, property in Shamokin, $25,500.
• Richard L. Kashner and Karen J. Kashner to Brian Hoy, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to JP Homes Inc., property in Sunbury, $7,500.
• Alicia Hess and Alicia Hornberger to Dulce Maria Simmons and Tanisha Simmons, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Violet Matlock to Randy W. Derr and Melody A. Derr, property in Coal Township, $15,000.
• US Bank Trust NA trustee and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Hector Rafael Cruz and Ana Patricia Rodriguez, property in Coal Township, $11,480.
• Lawrence McClary, Christine A. Girolami and Christine McClay to Lawrence M. McClary and Christine A. McClay, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Robert J. Haley estate and Mary E. Haley Keller executrix to Mary E. Haley Keller and Charles Keller, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Eloise K. Bennett and Judson E. Bennett to Bradley J. Harvey and MADICO DBA, property in Riverside, $32,500.
