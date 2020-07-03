LEWISBURG — Household pets may panic and run away when Fourth of July fireworks are set off.
Sadie Cornelius, caninejournal.com marketing representative, agreed that it seemed to happen every year around Independence Day. She said a dog’s acute sense of hearing may make it more sensitive to the explosive sounds of fireworks.
“I had a dog growing up,” she said. “He would get so scared we had to put him in the bathroom to keep the sound from hurting his ears and keep him from crying.”
Cornelius, based in Washington, D.C., said there were record numbers of new pet adoptions from the period when the district was under coronavirus stay-at-home orders. New owners thus needed to know what to do when when loud noises start.
She added that fireworks have been heard nightly of late.
“If you have an outdoor area make sure it is fenced and there are no places for them to crawl under or get through a gate,” Cornelius said. “If they are indoors, keep them in a quiet area in the house.”
A “thunder jacket,” a vest which provides an even, secure feeling for a dog or cat, was recommended. CBD (canabidiol), an essential oil from derived hemp, can also help calm a dog. Cornelius recommended talking first with a veterinarian and only using medically-tested products.
Lewisburg’s Jordan Fetzer, Dogwatch Hidden Fences owner, said a hidden dog fence can be effective in preventing runaways.
He said the system requires a dog to wear a collar which when activated gives off a warning beep when the dog approaches a boundary. The boundary is set by a wire which is placed in the ground at a property.
Fetzer said a corrective measure will applied if the dog continues and tries to cross the boundary.
“It is a mild stimulation similar to a static electric shock,” Fetzer said. “(One) like we as humans feel when we touch a doorknob or a light switch and that is what the dog feels.”
Training is required, as Fetzer put it, for the dog and the owner.
“Training goes a little smoother when it is just the pet owner, as opposed to me being present,” he said. “I just add another variable. I am more of a distraction.”
Fetzer said he works with the dogs and the owners, but it is limited to showing the owners what they should be doing to train the dog largely on their own. The dog has to be trained to come back to the middle of a yard if it strays toward the boundary.
Fetzer, in business for 30 years, said they’ve never found a dog they could not keep in a yard.
However, on the occasion where there is a dog who has gotten through a barrier, 99% of the time there is there is an outside factor. Dead batteries in the collar or a collar which has slipped off were the usual reasons rather than a defiant dog.
Fetzer concurred with Cornelius that new pets and new owners have been common in the last few months. Adoptions, rescues and puppy purchases grew when families were at home for what became an extended period.
“I’ve had people call me and say (they) have never owned a dog before,” Fetzer said. “I’ve also had people call me and say (they) got their seventh dog.”
Fetzer recommended all dogs in a household be collared and trained for the hidden dog fence. If a companion dog is not collared and crosses the boundary, he reasoned that a collared dog may become confused.
An exception was a dog which could not approach a boundary due to mobility issues.
