MILTON — The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed that 21 residents of the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have died of COVID-19.
The DOH on Tuesday released its weekly statistics from long-term care facilities, which includes data from the Milton center.
According to the information, 95 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 21 deaths reported from the virus.
In addition, the DOH said 55 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
The report lists the facility's capacity at 138, and notes that the facility has 50 current residents.
