SUNBURY — Lifelong Northumberland County resident and retired school counselor Joe Klebon is seeking a spot among the three-member Northumberland County commissioners in next week’s general election.
Klebon is a Republican. Also seeking election are incumbents Sam Schiccatano, a Republican, and Kym Best, a Democrat; Democrat Tom Aber and Independent John Burd. The position pays $35,99.86 and term of office is four years.
Klebon is a retired counselor, having spent 10 years at Warrior Run School District and more than 25 at Shamokin Area School District. Those stops also included stints as coach for basketball, football and track and field. He serves as treasurer on the CSIU board, chair of the Northumberland County Authority, chair of the Northumberland County Scholarship Committee, Northumberland County Recreation Committee, Southern Columbia Area School District board of directors, Sons of the American Legion and is an official with PIAA.
When asked why he was seeking the position, Klebon said that four years ago he became involved in the campaign to elect Schiccatano and Rick Shoch, who is not seeking re-election. After speaking with his family, he decided to run.
“Sam and I met and he decided he wanted to continue,” said Klebon. “We want to continue what Sam and Rick have done, but there’s a lot to be done yet.”
Klebon touts his knowledge of the county, and connections through many years of work in schools and as a sports official. He said he understands the desires of those at both ends of the county, and credited the hard-working nature of Northumberland Countians.
“I want to see tax dollars spent wisely,” he said. “I want to make sure the people of the county — the employees — are doing a great job, doing what they are supposed to do. Sam and I will look at what the needs are, and get it done.”
Klebon listed several priorities, including drug and alcohol and mental health, blighted areas of the county, further economic development to include the former Celotex site in Sunbury and the current jail site, senior citizens and youth.
He supports the influx of community colleges at both ends of the county and in Sunbury. Broadband is another issue he wants to see movement on.
Klebon also cited the need to address the condition of the historic courthouse in Sunbury. Bringing the courthouse up to date, as well as addressing aesthetic issues will be a priority, one he shares with Schiccatano, he said. It’s been nearly 50 years since the county has undergone a reassessment, however that is not a top priority at this time.
A Lycoming College graduate, Klebon also has degrees from Bucknell and IUP. He vows to work with residents to address issues throughout the county.
“I like to work with people,” he said. “I like to listen, to hear what they have to say. If elected, I guarantee I’ll listen. I’ll be a full-time commissioner and promise I’m going to work hard for the county.”
Klebon also cited the need for the commissioners — no matter their party affiliation — to work together and avoid the bickering and public spats that have been prevalent in recent years.
“I’m a taxpayer and I don’t want to see the bickering,” he said. “I think people are tired of it. We want a group that will work together.”
Klebon lives in Ralpho Township with his wife of 31 years, Barb. They have four children, a daughter and four sons.
