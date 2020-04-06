WILLIAMSPORT — A 49-year-old Williamsport man was killed in a wooded area adjacent to his residence when a tree he had cut struck him in the head, State Police At Montoursville reported.
Robert Cavanaugh was found in the area near his residence at 31 Hocker Road, Eldred Township.
Troopers said the man died of blunt force trauma.
