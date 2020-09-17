HAMILTON, N.Y. — Hannah Spotts, of Mifflinburg, graduated from Colgate University with the Class of 2020.
Spotts, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, majored in molecular biology.
Spotts received a Bachelor of Arts degree summa cum laude at Colgate's 199th commencement, which was held virtually on May 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.