Montandon elementary sale could be complete in 2 months

MILTON — The sale of the former Montandon Elementary School building to TRoss Realty could be complete within the next two months, per the terms of an amendment to the agreement for sale approved during a special Milton Area School District School board meeting, held May 4.
No explanation of the amendment was provided during the meeting, which was held online via Zoom.
Voting in favor of the amendment were board President Christine Rantz, Vice President Kevin Fry and members Brett Hosterman, Eric Moser, Dr. Alvin Weaver.
Voting against were board members Andrew Frederick, Lindsay Kessler, Dr. Leocadia Paliulis and Ken Snyder.
The school district this week provided a copy of the amendment in response to a Right to Know request filed by The Standard-Journal.
The first point on the amendment noted that the closing date for the sale has been changed to 60 days, "after satisfaction and completion of the contingencies as provided" in the amendment.
The original document called for the sale to be completed within 120 days of Feb. 21.
The board in January approved moving forward with the sale of the property to TRoss Realty, for $1 million. The school building was vacated at the end of the 2018-2019 school year.
During an April board meeting, Moser said he was “taken back” to learn that under the terms of the negotiated sale, the district would have to pay $100,000 for site remediation work at the property.
Following that meeting, Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan released a statement which said in 2014 JMSI Environmental investigated the property and determined there “was an asbestos matter underground that requires remediation."
“At this point in time, because the area has remained undisturbed for many decades, the scope of the project is unknown,” Keegan said.
According to the amendment, TRoss Realty agreed to pay $1 million for the property, with a $10,000 downpayment.
"As a condition precedent to this sale the buyer and seller have agreed that buyer and/or his representatives/contractors shall abate and/or remove any buried debris or hazardous materials, if found," the amendment states.
"Buyer has conveyed that said project as a condition precedent will be at a cost of $96,204," the agreement continued. "Said project cost will be credited toward the purchase price at closing."
Should the closing be canceled at no fault to the buyer or their representatives/contractors, the agreement said the district will be responsible for paying the $96,204.
Vaughn Murray, West Chillisquaque Township supervisor, said the school district has informed the township of its intention to sell the property.
"Once the property goes through, before the new owner can do anything usage wise, it will have to go through the zoning process," he said. "Because it's in the village district, any type of non-residential use is by special exception."
Murray also noted that his grandmother had photos of the property showing when a former school building located there was torn down.
"The mound in the front (of the property) is where the furnace room was," Murray noted. "When they tore down the building, some of the material was torn down and dumped in the hole."
The original sales agreement, also provided by the district, noted that it agreed to turn over reports to TRoss highlighting remnants of old school construction, as compiled by JMSI.
The agreement also called for the district to turn over information on roof system and warranties, an engineering study done as part of a feasibility study and an asbestos abatement plan.
Board President Christine Rantz was quoted in a release issued by Keegan following the May 4 meeting.
“I am pleased with the majority board approval,” Rantz said. “Mr. Todd Ross is a quality businessman, who is invested in Montandon. I fell confident that the property will be enhanced and beautify our proud community.”
