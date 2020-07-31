BEAVERTOWN — A Jeep Wrangler driven by a 17-year-old Middleburg boy went off the roadway near Beavertown and rolled Thursday afternoon, injuring three area teens.
Neither the driver, nor his four passengers were belted, according to State Police At Selinsgrove.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 5:16 p.m. Thursday, July 30, along Shade Mountain Road, Beaver Township, Snyder County.
The Jeep was traveling west when it went out of control, off the roadway, struck a tree and rolled, troopers noted. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Injured passengers included Trevor O. Spotts, 18, of Middleburg; a 17-year-old Selinsgrove girl; and a 17-year-old New Berlin girl. All were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. A fourth passenger, a 17-year-old Winfield girl, and the unnamed driver were not injured.
