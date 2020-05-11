Pa. COVID-19 cases increase by 543; little change locally

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health Monday reported 543 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 57,154.
The department is reporting 24 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 3,731 deaths.
Northumberland and Union counties each had one new case of COVID-19 reported, bringing Northumberland County's total to 125 and Union's to 41.
Four new cases are being reported in Columbia County, bringing the total to 328. Columbia is still reported to have 28 deaths from the virus.
One new case was reported in Lycoming County, bringing the total to 132. Lycoming is still listed as having four deaths from COVID-19.
The number of Snyder County residents diagnosed with the virus also increased by one, to 33. The county still has one death from the virus.
Forty-nine cases of COVID-19 are listed in Montour County, the same as the previous day.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 11,801 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,655 cases among employees, for a total of 13,456 at 540 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of Pennsylvania's total deaths, 2,552 have occurred in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.
Northumberland and Union counties are each listed as having one case of COVID-19 in nursing or personal care facilities. Northumberland County's case is listed as being in a resident, and Union's is listed as being in an employee.
According to the Department of Health, there are 231,704 patients who have tested negative to date, in Pennsylvania.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows: Nearly 1% are aged 0-4; nearly 1% are aged 5-12; 1% are age 13-18; nearly 6% are aged 19-24; nearly 37% are aged 25-49; 26% are aged 50-64; and 28% are aged 65 or older.
The number of local cases by zip code, reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, is as follows:
• Northumberland County: Muncy, 7 (includes portions of Northumberland and Lycoming counties); Watsontown, 6; Milton, 15; Northumberland, 8; Danville, 27 (includes portions of Northumberland and Montour counties); Sunbury, 49; Shamokin, 13; Coal Township, 5; Mount Carmel, 7.
• Union County: Lewisburg, 9; Mifflinburg, 10; Winfield, 5 (includes portions of Union and Snyder counties).
