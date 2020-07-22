LEWISBURG — When students return to Bucknell University in August, they’ll find a campus that will look and feel much different than the one they left when the COVID-19 pandemic sent them home.
Teams of university personnel have since been working on a plan which puts health and safety measures in place to safely reopen campus while still providing Bucknell’s traditional residential experience.
“Our ability to enjoy as rich of an in-person, residential experience as we can in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is going to depend on all of us,” President John Bravman wrote in an email to students and families. “This is all about community, about caring for one another, and recognizing that shared sacrifice will be implicit in our success.”
• Keeping COVID off campus
The university will provide a comprehensive testing protocol for students, faculty and staff that includes pre-arrival testing, screening by Student Health personnel and contact tracing processes and procedures. TCA/Genetworx was contracted to deliver two COVID test kits to each student, a saliva test and a midnasal swab. When students arrive on campus to check in, they will be required to show the medical staff their two negative tests through their Bucknell app. There is no charge to students for these tests or shipping.
Students who don’t already have a recent negative test for the virus will be tested upon arrival and isolated until they test negative. Students who test positive during the semester will be quarantined for two weeks at a local hotel, or given the option to return home.
Students will also be required to sign a new Community Responsibility Agreement. It requires them to support the health and safety of all members of the campus community and engage in public safety measures intended to mitigate the spread of the virus (physical distancing, wearing face coverings, respiratory etiquette, proper hand hygiene and reporting of symptoms and isolation). Upon signing, students will be given a kit containing two Bucknell face coverings, hand sanitizer and a thermometer.
“We plan to test students prior to arrival to know their status is negative coming onto campus. If we can aggressively test and mitigate the spread once they’re here, we’re going to manage this virus tremendously,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neil, medical director of Bucknell Student Health. “It takes practice to develop good health habits that can mitigate the spread of any disease. If we do it right, we have the ability to educate some 3,500 individuals to become socially responsible adults.”
Around 300 students chose to take classes remotely from home, but Dean of Students Amy Badal looked forward to welcoming the rest back to a campus environment that may keep them safer than the outside world.
“The whole campus experience will look substantially different,” Badal said. “But we are committed to providing the residential experience Bucknellians have grown to love.”
• Preparing for the new normal
No visitors will be permitted in residence halls in the fall and students will only be permitted to live in single or double occupancy rooms. Additional signage will be posted to provide social distancing directional flow through some buildings and reinforcement of behavioral public safety measures.
Custodial and facilities departments will provide increased disinfection using Environmental Protection Agency-approved products. Twice-daily disinfecting of high-touch areas and daily cleaning in residence halls was planned. Additional wall-mounted and free-standing hand sanitizing stations have been installed across campus, particularly at building entrances and in all classrooms and labs. Air hand dryers have been deactivated and replaced by paper dispensers in restrooms.
Classrooms will be disinfected daily, but cleaning supplies will also be provided in classrooms, labs and conference rooms so occupants can clean desks and high-touch areas after use. Additionally, the facilities team has maximized air filtration inside classrooms, providing access to outside air wherever possible.
Dining services has transitioned to safer dining operations which include no buffet lines, take-out meals and limited seating occupancy in dining venues. Thirty octagonal dining tables will also provide additional outdoor seating.
Plexiglass shielding or barriers have been installed in some indoor spaces where there’s a higher rate of face-to-face interaction, including at Bursar Services, Card Services and Student Mail Services.
• The new pandemic-fitted classroom
Cameras and microphones were installed in many classrooms to allow faculty to capture lectures and discussions and post them online. Most classrooms have had their capacity reduced by 50 percent to provide maximum social distancing. Some larger spaces that hadn’t typically been used for classrooms including Trout Auditorium, Gardner Lecture Hall, the Weis Center and Larison Hall dining room may now accommodate classes of up to 35 students. Additional outdoor locations are also being explored.
Robert Midkiff, vice president for strategic initiatives, has been coordinating with the faculty to mitigate their risk of infection. He said more than 100 faculty members will be teaching one or more sections remotely this fall. An additional 16 will teach using both in-person and remote instruction.
Of the 822 courses with 1,564 sections being offered in the fall, approximately 15% will be offered remotely, with 2% being blended between online and in-person.
“The faculty are working hard to provide the quality of experience they’ve always provided, despite different modalities they’re using in order to teach,” added Midkiff. “I don’t doubt any faculty member’s commitment to providing the best educational opportunity they can. And some have discovered that they may be making permanent changes to their courses based on their experiences from the spring and now.”
Midkiff wanted students and families to know that while their Bucknell educational experience may look and feel different, the fulfillment of the university’s primary educational mission will be accomplished.
