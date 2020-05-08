MILTON — A burning trash can drew firefighters from three departments to a South Front Street home Friday afternoon in Milton.
Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said firefighters were called at around 1 p.m. to a home at 170 1/2 S. Front St. The property is attached to the Miltonian building, which is now owned by The Improved Milton Experience (TIME), but had formerly served as a borough fire station, starting in the 1880s.
Derr did not have immediate access Friday afternoon to the name of the homeowner at 170 1/2 S. Front St.
“Initially, when we first went in, there was a pretty decent smoke condition,” Derr explained. “We were unable to find the source due to the conditions inside the home.”
Firefighters immediately turned off the power inside the home and started searching for the cause of the smoke.
“We ended up finding a trash can in the bathroom... that was burning,” Derr said, noting that an item was thrown into the trash can which sparked the fire.
He said the fire caused no damage inside the home. There were no injuries.
In addition to the Milton Fire Department, firefighters from the Warrior Run area and White Deer Township responded to the scene, along with the Milton Police Department.
Derr said he initially had a second-alarm struck on the fire due to the time of day the call came in and potential concerns about the number of firefighters who would be able to respond.
“We ended up getting a pretty good turnout (of volunteers),” Derr said. “We had four apparatus and two ambulances from our department there.”
He also stressed the importance of all homes having working smoke detectors inside.
“There was no working smoke detectors (inside 170 1/2 S. Front St.),” he said. “They had all the batteries out of the smoke detectors. I want to encourage people to have working smoke detectors.”
Firefighters were on scene for about 30 minutes. South Front Street, in the area of the fire, was closed to traffic as responders worked on scene.
