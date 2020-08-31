Milton paving to wrap this week

MILTON — The "road closed" signs which have been popping up across Milton over the last week should be taken down by Thursday.
Milton Borough Department of Public Works Director Sam Shaffer said Big Rock Paving, of the Lock Haven area, started working in the borough last week.
Earlier this year, council approved contracting the company for $210,000 to repave various streets in the borough.
The work is being done along: Academy Avenue; Locust Street, from Turbot Avenue to Front Street; High Street, from Ridge Avenue east to Still Hill; north of the Broadway and Turbot Avenue intersection; an area near the intersection of Mahoning Street and Turbot Avenue; James Street; and Lawton Lane.
"A lot of (the streets), the road was breaking up at the base," Shaffer said. "We had to do a lot of base repair... We put the worst of the streets on the list (to be repaired) to get those done now)."
According to Shaffer, the work includes some base repairs, milling the streets down by 1 1/2 inches, and overlaying that milling work.
"Parking is going to be an inconvenience, for a little bit," Shaffer said.
Early in the day Tuesday, Shaffer said the milling work was expected to be completed by the end of the day.
The paving is expected to be completed by Thursday, weather permitting.
"Everything is going smooth so far," Shaffer said.
