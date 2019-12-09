LEWISBURG — Yoga, songs and spiritual recitations were part of a climate strike held Friday on the Bucknell University campus.
The strike was one of 300 in the United States being held at the same time as the COP25 climate conference in Madrid. The gathering began behind the Elaine Langone Center and drew more than 100 participants.
Rich Stover, student lead for the Lewisburg Resolution Team, said some students did not attend class, some professors did not hold class and others left work so attend the strike.
“This is a continuing of our last strike to try and get community leaders in town to move forward with other policies,” Stover said. “The borough of Lewisburg is moving toward a climate resolution and moving toward sustainable infrastructure.”
The university was not immune from adding to climate pollution, Stover said, hoped people would become more aware of it.
“We have a (cogeneration) plant that produces 90% of our electricity, but it also produces 30 megatons of pollution per year, which is incredible,” he added. “It affects local communities and I think bringing awareness to that is incredibly important.”
The cogeneration plant, which uses natural gas, was better than coal, Stover noted. But it was still not an ideal choice for sustainability.
“We want to divest from fossil fuels as much as we can,” Stover said. “That is ultimately what is moving us to a planet that is sustainable.”
Reforestation of the campus lawn between the Elaine Langone Center and Rooke Chapel was commended. Stover said a space with pollinators, a grove and a less manicured look would be a plus.
Group leaders announced “caroling” would ensure, but noted the group would walk while singing protest songs rather than holiday tunes. The event was organized by Green New Deal Lewisburg.
