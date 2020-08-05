County monitoring nursing center COVID outbreak

MILTON — The Northumberland County commissioners are monitoring an outbreak of COVID-19 which has been reported at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Six COVID-19 cases have been reported among the 113 residents of the nursing center, according to information released this week by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano said the county has been made aware of the outbreak and is staying abreast of the situation.
"At this point, we're just aware of it and monitoring what's going on," he said. "If we feel it gets to a point where we need to get involved, we would."
Schiccatano said the nursing center is following all of the correct protocol in handling the situation.
Terri Greiner, the nursing center's director of Admissions and Marketing, said full precautions are being strictly followed.
"All necessary PPE is provided to our staff and we continue to follow all Pennsylvania DOH regulations," she said. "Our focus continues to be on the safety and wellbeing of everyone entrusted to us for care."
In light of an outbreak of COVID-19 reported at USP Lewisburg, where 35 cases have been confirmed among inmates, Schiccatano said there have thus far been no COVID-19 cases at the Northumberland County Jail.
"We do have a protocol if we do have any issues with inmates," Schiccatano said. "We do have a procedure when we do get (a new inmate), we do have enough cells in the intake level where we can hold them and make sure they're quarantined."
In June, Warden Bruce Kovach said the jail had procedures in place prior to the pandemic in which new inmates were placed into isolation for three or four days upon arrival at the prison. During that period, inmates would undergo medical testing and related evaluations.
Since the onset of the pandemic, Kovach said new inmates have been placed into isolation for 14 days prior to being released into the general population. New inmates are also evaluated for potential exposure to or symptoms of the virus.
Schiccatano said the county is eligible to apply to utilize some of the $8.4 million in funding it's been designated th rough the CARES Act.
During a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 4, the commissioners approved a resolution appointing the SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) as the administrator of the funds designated for the co unty.
Following the meeting, Schiccatano said municipalities, nonprofits and other entities in the county that have been impacted by COVID-19 will be able to apply for the funds.
On Wednesday, Aug. 5, Schiccatano said the county can also apply. He said the county has incurred expenses related to COVID-19 in the cleaning of its buildings and for mitigation-related items it needed to purchase for the courthouse, jail and other offices.
Schiccatano reiterated that funds will be used to expand broadband access in the county.
Of the allocation, $1 million of the funding will be designated to Drive to expand broadband access.
The commissioners have approved a resolution to become a member of Drive, an intergovernmental organization of counties working to provide sustainable economic development in the Central Susquehanna Region.
