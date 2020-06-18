BRIAR CREEK — A resurfacing project on Route 11 will begin Monday, June 22, in Scott Township and Briar Creek Borough, Columbia County.
Contractor HRI will begin work on a 6.8-mile resurfacing project on Route 11, from 400-feet east of the intersection of Route 11 and Edgar Avenue in Scott Township to 150-feet west of the intersection of Route 11 and Commerce Avenue in Briar Creek Borough.
Motorists can expect alternating single-lane closures with flagging while the contractor performs tree trimming.
Work on the roadway will be performed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tree trimming will be performed during daylight hours.
Work on this project includes milling and paving of the roadway, work on Interstate 80 ramps, base repairs, ADA curb ramps, guiderail upgrades, and line painting.
Work is expected to be completed by late November, weather permitting.
HRI is the primary contractor on this $3.8 million project.
