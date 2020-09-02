LEWISBURG — Voting at Union County polling places may be different for voters who choose to vote at one in November.
A $94,650 purchase of electronic poll books from Election IQ was approved by commissioners at an online meeting on Tuesday. Greg Katherman, director of elections and voter registration, explained the electronic books would take the place of the paper poll book signed by voters.
Instead, voters will sign a small computer which looked like an iPad.
Katherman said it will be easy to sanitize, unlike the current paper books. He said the new devices will also make it easier to report to Harrisburg, a task which will need to be done quicker than ever in 2020.
Katherman hoped to have the electric poll books in place by the upcoming General Election.
Meantime, the office has been receiving many calls about mail-in balloting.
Katherman said voters who have already requested mail-in ballots should receive them by the last week of the current month or the first week of October.
Becky Perez, a viewer via the Zoom platform, asked if there would be a drop boxes for ballots either at the Union Count Government Center or elsewhere around the county.
Perez cited the convenience of such boxes, but Commissioner Jeff Reber noted the staffing would be required to empty them daily. Katherman noted they were the subject of a Trump administration lawsuit and was skeptical of their security.
Katherman suggested people who were wary of mail service should get their ballot in the mail as soon as possible.
Under current state guidelines, completed ballots need to be in the County Government Building on North 15th Street by 8 p.m. on the night of Election Day.
