Saturday, Nov. 30
• Santa House open, 9 to 11 a.m., Broadway, Milton.
• Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Turbotville Community Hall, Church Street, Turbotville.
• Second annual Winter Festival by Giving The Gift of Sight, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Buffano Mennonite Church Hall, 4445 Hoffa Mill Road, Lewisburg. 570-492-0266 or givemoresight@gmail.com.
• “Peter Pan,” doors open at 12:30 p.m., performance starts at 1, Elias Center for the Performing Arts, South Fifth Street and Quarry Road, Mifflinburg. www.mifflinburgpa.com. ($)
• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 1 to 5 p.m., third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
• Kettle Cook, 10:30 a.m. at Buffalo Valley Church of the Brethren, off Route 45, 1.5 miles west of Mifflinburg. (D)
Sunday, Dec. 1
• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 1 to 5 p.m., third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
• Spayghetti Fundraiser Dinner and Holiday Raffle, 4 to 8 p.m., La Primavera Ristorante Italiano, 2593 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg. Benefits Haven to Home. ($)
• Mifflinburg community tree lighting, 6:30 to 7 p.m. Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg, with KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner, Mayor David Cooney and business open houses.
Monday, Dec. 2
• Free blood glucose and blood pressure screening, 9 to 11 a.m., Surplus Outlet, 5464 U.S. Highway 15, Montgomery.
• Infectious Intelligence Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
• The Vigil for Victims of Gun Violence, 6:30 p.m. at United In Church Lutheran Church, 1875, Churches Road, Lewisburg. Sponsored by the Central Susquehanna Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
• Senior Strong, 10 a.m., Community Health and Wellness, 3 Hospital Drive, Suites 116 and 120, Lewisburg. Richard Scheib, esquire, will present “Essential Documents.”
• Open house, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hollidaysburg Veterans Home, 138 Veterans Blvd., Danville.
• Cardiovascular and stroke support group, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital’s Third Floor Rehabilitation Unit. 570-522-2676.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
• Homeschool Hangouts, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Bariatric support, 6 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital, Apple ABC Conference Rooms, Lewisburg. Dawn Sholley will present “Get Relaxed for the Holidays — Chair Yoga.”
• Milton Elementary School Winter Chorus Concert, 7 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton.
Thursday, Dec. 5
• Little Sprouts: Tumble and Move, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Craft sale, 1 to 4:30 p.m., The Studio at RiverWoods Senior Living Community, 15 RidgeCrest Circle, Lewisburg. Elizabeth.Pursley@AlbrightCare.org or 570-522-6260.
• Girls Who Code, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Dine with the Docs, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Walnut Conference Room, UPMC Williamsport Regional Medical Center, 700 High St., Williamsport. Featuring Steven Rockoff, M.D., a urologist, and Victoria Hurwitz, women’s health physical therapist. 888-824-3935. (R)
• Holiday tree lighting, 7-7:45 p.m., Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg.
Friday, Dec. 6
• Christmas bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Third and Queen streets, Northumberland.
• Climate strike, 10 a.m. Elaine Langone Center entrance, Bucknell University, reforestation rally with march around campus.
• Craft sale, 1 to 4:30 p.m., The Studio at RiverWoods Senior Living Community, 15 RidgeCrest Circle, Lewisburg. Elizabeth.Pursley@AlbrightCare.org or 570-522-6260.
• BVRA Parent’s Night Out, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. 570-524-4774. (R) ($)
• Watsontown Christmas tree lighting and Santa arrival, 6 p.m., area of the Watsontown canal boat pavilion.
• Christmas According to Scrooge, 6 p.m. Crossroads Nazarene Church, 71 Nazarene Lane, Milton, one night dinner theater, 570-524-4819, www.crsrds.org. ($)
• Watsontown Historical Association open house, 6 to 8 p.m., Main Street and Brimmer Avenue, Watsontown.
• “Countdown to Christmas,” 7 p.m., Kingdom Kidz, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
• Christmas Benefit Concert, 7:30 p.m., Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St., Lewisburg. Featuring the West Branch Chorus and MusiCraft. Benefits the Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Pantry. (D)
