SUNBURY — The Sunbury Area Community Foundation recently announced grant opportunities from the Sunbury Area Health Fund, Mary E. and J. Guy Lesher Fund, C. Preston Geist and Kathryn S. Geist Endowment Fund, Clyde H. Jacobs Fund, Gloria Faylor Karchner Healthcare Fund, Gladys C. Dagle Fund and the Sunbury Area Community Foundation Unrestricted Fund.
his competitive grant round begins soon and will continue into October. The deadline to apply for grants is 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
Organizations that invest in programs and projects that specifically target the following health-related goal areas are encouraged to apply: Children’s health; early childhood; oral health; issues regarding the working poor; and coronary care.
Only 501(c)(3) nonprofit and governmental organizations are eligible to apply and 100% of requested funding from the above noted funds must be invested within the original Sunbury Hospital service area. This service area is also defined as the geographic area within the Shikellamy, Selinsgrove and Line Mountain school districts. Individuals are not eligible to apply.
Grant applications must be completed and submitted through a web-based program. Applicants may access the grant application by visiting www.csgiving.org.
Prior to beginning the Sunbury Area Community Foundation grant application process, first-time applicants are encouraged to attend a virtual workshop scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 9.
To register for the workshop, send an email to Karri Harter, CSCF administrative assistant/programs, at kharter@csgiving.org, with individual names and email addresses of who will be attending.
