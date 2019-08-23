Blue Moose in the works?

MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Moose could soon make a comeback as the Blue Moose.
That was the name given a community center which would use the Mifflinburg Moose Lodge, now owned by attorney Kathy Kron.
The Blue Moose was envisioned not only as a center for young people's activities, but also as a center for community groups.
Kron and representatives of several groups got together Thursday at the site in the 400-block of Chestnut Street to begin to map out a business plan. Stakeholders also included the Donald Heiter Community Center (DHCC), the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, the Herr Memorial Library and the Jungle of Milton to date.
Andrea Tufo, DHCC executive director, said the business plan would more clearly demonstrate the center’s chances of success.
“Although there is this big focus on teens and entrepreneurial and job skills building, it also supposed to be a space for everybody in the community,” Tufo said. “How do we make sure that (it) ebbs and flows well?”
A four-lane bowling alley in the basement was recently made operational through restoration efforts funded by Kron. It features electric pin setting machines and displays of lights for each lane.
Tufo said the bowling center was big enough for small leagues. She envisioned it as an enterprise run by young people, along with the snack bar and shoe rental stand. Skills gained would be helpful in many respects and it could provide revenue for the center.
Kron has also donated time and hands-on labor to improve the building.
The street-level floor of the Blue Moose has a small stage for live music, a cafe, and a floor large enough for dances. Ideas were still cooking for top two floors.
Much of the work in the last few months has included cleaning and painting, notably in the women’s bathroom and other areas.
Staff Writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
