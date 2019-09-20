MIFFLINBURG — Details of the separation agreement between the Mifflinburg Area School District and a former high school principal were recently released.
A Right To Know request filed by The Standard-Journal resulted in an email copy being sent of the agreement between the district and Michelle Shearer. It stated that Shearer’s employment was terminated by her resignation effective Aug. 19.
The district agreed to pay Shearer for days which would have been worked through Dec. 31 at her per diem rate. Compensation from Aug. 19 to the end of the year was deducted from benefit accrual days and first-use discretionary days followed by vacation and sick days. Payments would be made as per existing payroll practice.
The district also agreed to pay for medical, dental and prescription coverage through the end of the calendar year.
The agreement noted an application for unemployment compensation would not be contested and the superintendent would provide a letter of reference. The parties would also agree to not disparage each other regarding their professional relationship.
No mention of pension benefits was made in the response to the Right to Know request.
Shearer had seven days to release potential claims under the Federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act, but in doing so would revoke the separation agreement. Should that matter arise, the district would have the right to declare the agreement null and void.
In signing the agreement Shearer agreed to forfeit claims related to employment. Superintendent Dan Lichtel, in sending the information following the request, noted that not all district signatures had yet been collected.
Shearer had been placed on leave before resigning.
The most recent salary on record at The Standard-Journal was $91,381 per year for the high school principal.
