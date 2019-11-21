MONTANDON — In traditional versions of “A Christmas Carol,” it may not be stated but it’s pretty obvious Scrooge doesn’t know God’s love. Crossroads Nazarene Church is preparing to stage a musical version of the classic tale, with what could be described as a Christian twist.
The church will present “Christmas According to Scrooge” at 6 p.m. Dec. 6-8 at the church, 71 Nazarene Lane, located just off of Route 45 in Montandon. The Friday, Dec. 6 show will be a dinner theater. The cost will be $12 for adults and $8 for children ages 3 to 9.
The Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8 shows will be free to attend.
The musical is under the direction of Steve Vaughn, Janette Berge and Michaele Kelly.
Vaughn, the church pastor, said proceeds from the dinner theater will be used to offset the cost of the production, which is being put together by approximately 60 church members.
“The hopefully takeaway (from the show) is for people to be reminded what Christmas is about,” Vaughn said. “This is a story about hope.”
Berge said this marks the first year the church is staging a Christmas production. Work on the show started in September.
“Steve wanted to provide a creative way to not just celebrate Christmas with the community, but to also share the gospel,” Berge said. “We were very deliberate about the message of the play. It’s a play with a gospel message.”
Vaughn previously directed similar productions at churches he served at in Texas. It’s an adaptation of “A Christmas Carol,” with a Christmas message written by Vaughn.
The show’s music has also been specially created for the Crossroads church production.
“We changed most of the music,” Berge said. “We’ve added a modern twist to the Victorian period, when it comes to the music.”
The message in the play will also be somewhat familiar, but also with a twist.
“Scrooge is your typical Scrooge,” Berge explained. “He has allowed money and greed to take over his life.”
In the production, Scrooge will be visited by three angels.
“Through these encounters, and the journey he takes, (Scrooge) realizes God has been in pursuit of him,” Berge said.
JA Brosious plays the title character in the production.
“The character Scrooge, he doesn’t rely on God’s love,” Brosious said. “At the end, he comes to know God’s love… It’s a different twist on it, but a really good twist.”
He hopes those who attend the play take that message away from it.
“After you receive God’s love, it changes a person,” Brosious said.
Berge said members of the church are excited to be putting together the show.
Haley Berge, Janette’s daughter, plays Young Adult Belle.
“I have a love of music,” Haley said. “God has given me a gift. I want to glorify him.”
Like Berge, Sherry Metzger has been utilizing her talents to help with the show. She’s spent hours helping to paint the scenery.
“This combines all of my loves, gospel, the arts, painting,” Metzger said.
Jevin Lauver plays Young Adult Scrooge. He has been enjoying working with fellow church members to prepare for the production.
While he admitted his character is not the best person, Lauver said he delivers some powerful lines.
“There are a few lines I have where it talks about Scrooge’s greed and how God will provide,” Lauver said. “God will provide in times of need.”
“Scrooge has money, but he’s still unhappy,” Brosious added. “(Scrooge) is miserable until he comes to know the love of Christ.”
Both Berge and Vaughn believe the Christmas production will become an annual tradition at their church.
Berge also noted that other Christmas-related activities will be taking place at the church in the coming month. From 7 to 10 p.m. daily in December, the church will feature a light show set to music that those who drive to the church can enjoy.
The cast of “Christmas According to Scrooge” features: JA Brosious as Ebenezer Scrooge; Tim Scholl as Bob Cratchit; Steve Vaughn as Marley; Michaele Kelly as Angel 1; Randy Sprenkle as Angel 2; Tyler Long as Angel 3; Ben Wallace as Fred; Josh Linder as Young Scrooge; Emily Berge as Young Belle; Jevin Lauver as Young Adult Scrooge; Haley Berge as Young Adult Belle; Winnie Schweikart as Mrs. Cratchit; Janette Berge as Old Belle; Pamela Kurtz as Mrs. Cobbler; Brandon Kuhns as Mr. Fizzywig; Brooke Erdley as Mrs. Fizzywig; Danielle Heasley as Teacher; Tiffany Erb as Woman Solicitor; Scott Erb as Man Solicitor; Tyler Long as Merchant Winston; McKenna Wallace as Belinda; Paige Wright as Martha; Avery Heasley as Caroline; Judah Sauceda as Tiny Tim; Danielle Heasley, Lauren Mabius, Melissa Rearick and Kayla Taylor as carolers; Avery Heasley, Keegan McCaffery, Juda Sauceda, Tekoa Sauceda, James Thomas, Macie Wallace and Mckenna Wallace as students; Alonna Hallenbeck as Woman 1; Lauren Yost as Woman 2; Pamela Kurtz as Woman 3; Chloe Fox as Woman 4; Sarah Sprenkle as Woman 5; Tyler Long as Man 1; Alonna Hallenbeck as Pawn Broker; James Thomas as Lad; and Arlene Erb, Naomi Kiper, Lori Klinger and Crystal Taylor as Townspeople Ensemble.
