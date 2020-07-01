HARRISBURG — Data released Wednesday by the state Department of Health showed 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northumberland County, plus one new death each in Northumberland and Montour counties.
Statewide, 636 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the number of cases up to 87,242.
The death in Montour County is the first there, while Northumberland County has seen six total deaths.
Statewide, 38 new deaths were reported, for a total of 6,687.
Additionally, four new cases were confirmed in Lycoming County, three new COVID cases were confirmed in Columbia County, along with one new death. One new case was confirmed in Montour County. One case was subtracted from Union County's tally.
Cases by county are as follows:
• Northumberland County, 285 cases (6 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 182 cases (19 deaths)
• Columbia County, 380 cases (34 deaths)
• Union County, 83 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 66 cases (1 death)
• Snyder County, 55 cases (2 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.