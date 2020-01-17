MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School announced its selections for the Students of the Month for December.
Teachers select students who are respectful hard-working and positive leaders in their classrooms. The award is sponsored by the Millmont West Union Area Lions Club. Students recognized are listed below.
Third-grader Mia Bartholomew is the daughter of Beth Bartholomew. She has one sister and lives near Lewisburg. Her favorite subject is reading. Mia enjoys art because she can draw whatever she wants. She likes to go fishing with her dad. When Mia grows up she would like to be a farmer or a dolphin trainer.
Fourth-grader Abbi Green is the daughter of Cody and Amber Green. She has two brothers and two sisters, and they live in Mifflinburg. Abbi’s favorite subject is math. She is involved with the school chorus and gymnastics. She also likes going shopping with her mother. When Abbi grows up she would like to be a surgeon or a gymnast.
Fifth-grader Alexa Byers is the daughter of Mike and Alyssa Byers. She has one sister and they live in Mifflinburg. Her favorite subject is math. She is involved in the following activities: Band, chorus and gymnastics. When Alexa grows up she would like to be a veterinarian.
The Millmont West Union Area Lions Club is looking for new members. The club meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at Carriage Corner Restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.