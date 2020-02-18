LEWISBURG – Commonly held beliefs about Native American history, their culture and way of life, are in need of revision.
Such is the view of Bruce Teeple, a local historian, whose “Native Americans of Central Pennsylvania” talk will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at The Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg. The presentation by the Union County Historical Society is free but reserved seating is available. Call 570-523-1172 for more information.
Teeple said portions of the “history” of Native Americans in the region are essentially obsolete.
“A lot of it is just blatant nonsense,” Teeple said. “Thanks to Henry Shoemaker and people like that with their ‘fake lore,’ as they call it.”
Teeple said he sought to counteract myths maintained by Shoemaker, compiler and publisher of legends and stories over 100 years ago, such as “The Indian Steps and other Mountain Stories.”
Perspectives have changed and discoveries have been made since.
Teeple’s presentation uses a little bit of everything to change attitudes about the region’s first inhabitants. He cited Native American spearhead points found in a field as a common point of misunderstanding.
“Most projectile points you’d find when you are plowing up your field are spear points, not arrowheads,” Teeple said. “They are larger ones and date back 6,000 to 8,000 years and they are mostly from hunter-gatherer societies.”
Arrowheads are only about the size of a finger tip, Teeple said. Anything larger would not travel very far.
In other cases, people visit the woods and see piles of stones and dirt and conclude it is an “Indian burial mound.” More likely, Teeple said, was that such a pile was the result of a tree falling over during logging of timber.
“A tree falls over or the stump falls over when they were cutting all the timber around here,” he said. “The root ball can turn on its side and the wood rotted. The wind and the rain knocked out the dirt and stones.”
Teeple added that an actual Native American burial would not have been on the top of a mountain, another commonly held fallacy.
He estimated that the first people came to the region after the last ice age, perhaps as long as 12,000 years ago. Most of their diet was meat, Teeple said, and life expectancy didn’t expand until more protein was introduced into the Native American diet.
“Then they start having more established communities in the river valleys,” he added. “They become agriculturalists rather than hunters and gatherers on the move.”
Other accounts have been given too much credit for shaping opinion.
“There are also a lot of old racist histories from the 18th and 19th centuries,” he said. “They are very self-serving. We never really hear the other side of the story.”
The other side of the story, Teeple said, included research by Robert G. Parkinson, author of “The Common Cause, Creating Race and Nation in the American Revolution.”
Teeple said Parkinson’s conclusion was that unity among the states came in part at the expense of Native Americans.
“What is the cheapest and easiest way to do that?” he asked. “You create a bogey man, not unlike today. It’s a political reality.”
African-Americans and Native Americans were seen at the time as threats to the established order intent on overthrowing the British crown. Both groups were enticed by Great Britain to resist the revolt.
“You’ve created this bogey man which has had a ripple effect through our culture ever since,” Teeple added. “Parkinson found there is this concerted effort by Ben Franklin and Lafayette to bring the French into the American cause to unify the country.”
Accounts of Native Americans, Teeple said, were often caricatures used in the effort.
“It not to say some things didn’t ocurr, they exaggerated them,” he added. “Everybody was seen as a ‘redskin’ or a ‘bloodthirsty savage’ which wasn’t necessarily the case.”
Native Americans, Teeple maintained, had totally reasonable reactions to societal trauma such as displacement, hunger and introduction of smallpox to their populations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.