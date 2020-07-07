SELINSGROVE — Sixty-four Susquehanna University students were selected to present research at the 2020 annual National Conference on Undergraduate Research at Montana State University. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the conference was canceled.
Trevor Diggan, of Montgomery, was chosen to present a study of "Counties' Treatment Availability Effect on the US Opioid Epidemic," supervised by Dr. Kirk Harris at Susquehanna. Diggan, a political science major in the Class of 2020, is a graduate of Stroudsburg High School.
Madison Reed, of Mifflinburg, was chosen to present a study of "Underground Mine Fire: Increased Temperatures Altering Abundance of Sulfur Cycle Related Genes," supervised by Dr. Tammy Tobin at Susquehanna. Reed, a biology major in the Class of 2020, is a graduate of Shikellamy High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.