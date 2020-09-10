HARRISBURG — School districts would have the final say on whether to allow school sports, extracurricular activities and spectators during the 2020-2021 school year under a bill approved by the Senate today, according to Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27).
House Bill 2787 would allow school districts to develop their own health and safety plans that reflect the realities facing schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. The health and safety plans would be required to be posted online and submitted to the Department of Education.
The bill would prohibit any individual who has COVID-19 in a transmissible stage from participating in any sporting event or extracurricular activity.
The legislation would remove the uncertainty that has been created by the Wolf
Most recently, Governor Wolf abruptly called for the cancellation of all fall sports this year.
House Bill 2787 was sent to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.
