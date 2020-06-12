LEWISBURG — A second arrest was made Thursday in connection with a drive-by shooting 10 days earlier in East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Julio A. Gonzalez, 24, of Sunbury, was picked up at 333 Pheasant Ridge Road, East Buffalo Township. Gonzalez has been charged with seven felony counts of criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy and aggravated assault allegations. Police believe he was the shooter in the back seat of a Subaru Forester XT allegedly used in commission of the crime.
Arrest papers alleged that Gonzalez fired bullets from a high-powered handgun into an occupied structure at 1702-1704 W. Market St. Police claimed Gonzalez admitted in a recorded interview that not only was he "in the car at the wrong time," there was also a "beef" and there was animosity amongst the people involved.
Daevon Boddon, 19, of Lewisburg, allegedly returned fire from the structure using a .40 caliber handgun, striking a white Hyundai Santa Fe following the Subaru. Police claimed the owner of the white Hyundai was the brother of a third passenger in the Subaru, respectively identified only as Parilla and Reid.
The white SUV was seized two days after the initial incident in a parking area behind 608 1/2 Market St., Lewisburg, allegedly with bullet damage to the driver's side rear bumper.
Boddon and Jaheem Lewis, 19, of Lewisburg, were injured while standing on or near the porch. Both were treated and released from Geisinger Medical Center.
Police were assisted by United States Marshals, as Gonzalez had a National Crime Information Center warrant pending for allegations of flight and escape.
Justin R. Calzada, 24, of Northumberland, was previously taken into custody on multiple felony counts. Police claimed Calzada was the driver of the Subaru from which shots were fired. Calzada and Gonzalez were held without bail.
Gonzalez has been scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. Tuesday before District Judge Jeffery A. Rowe, Lewisburg.
