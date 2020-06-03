HUGHESVILLE - State Police At Montoursville released additional information about Tuesday afternoon's fatal crash along Route 405 in Muncy Creek Township. Both drivers were killed in the head-on collision.
Troopers said the accident occurred at 3:44 p.m. Tuesday along Route 405 near the Hughesville Raceway Mobile Storage.
A northbound 2008 Kia Optima driven by Matthew C. Harter, 55, of Benton, crossed into the southbound lane where it struck, head-on, a southbound 2006 Nissan Maxima driven by Betsy A. Watts, 67, of Muncy, according to state police.
Harter was pronounced dead at the scene while Watts was transported by ambulance to UMPC Susquehanna, Muncy, where she was pronounced dead in the emergency room. Both drivers were belted.
PennDOT closed the roadway for several hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.