HARRISBURG — As Pennsylvanians follow the governor's stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 emergency, the Pennsylvania Department of Aging and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's Office of Elder Justice in the Courts reminded older adults and their families that essential court functions and legal assistance remain available.
"The Wolf administration is committed to protecting Pennsylvania's most vulnerable citizens in every aspect of their lives during this outbreak," said Aging Secretary Robert Torres. "Situations requiring immediate legal protections don't stop during this crisis. The courts and legal advocates for older adults are available to provide essential services and assistance."
Supreme Court Justice Debra Todd noted the Pennsylvania Department of Aging and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s Office of Elder Justice in the Courts were committed to the protection of seniors during the crisis. While courts have generally been ordered closed to the public through April 30, there are essential court functions that are still being conducted.
They included:
• Temporary protection from abuse actions
• Civil mental health reviews
• Guardianship defense and representation
• Any pleadings or motions relating to public health concerns and involving immediate and irreparable harm
• Emergency petitions related to protection of abused or neglected children
• Any other function deemed by a president judge to be essential and consistent with constitutional requirements.
Senior-serving organizations available to help with legal assistance during this crisis include the Pennsylvania SeniorLAW HelpLine (877-727-7529￼), the Center for Advocacy for the Rights and Interests of the Elderly (CARIE, 800-356-3606) and the ￼PA Pennsylvania Law Help Line (800-274-3258￼ or www.palawhelp.org)
Essential functions of the Department of Aging included advocating for the rights of older adults and protecting them from abuse, neglect, exploitation and abandonment. Anyone suspecting elder abuse can contact their local Area Agency on Aging or call the statewide Elder Abuse Reporting Hotline at 800-490-8505￼ which is operational daily and at all times.
