Editor’s note: Today’s feature is the third in a series spotlighting the service of two World War II veterans. The previous two appear in the last two Saturday editions of The Standard-Journal.
MILTON — Chance meetings with friends overseas, or even stateside, during wartime can boost morale among troops.
In September 1944, a pair of Miltonians met by chance in Biak, New Guinea, while the war in the Pacific raged on.
It was Bob Cooper and George McGee. Cooper was a crew member on a B-24 Liberator bomber. McKee arrived as a member of the 340th Fighter Squadron, 348th Fighter Group. He was a corporal in the Army Air Corps.
Cooper’s story was detailed in the previous two editions of “Honoring Valley Veterans.” The former valley resident and Bucknell graduate shared his story from his home in Charlottesville, Va. He completed 48 combat missions in the famed bomber and once manned the military recruitment office in Milton.
McGee was well known in the Central Susquehanna Valley. He was drafted in July 1942 and served in the Pacific. He was part of the Luzon Campaign and New Guinea Campaign, which led to the meeting with a fellow Miltonian a world away.
Cooper remembered fondly the encounter, and shared a photo of the two sitting on a Japanese jeep, each brandishing a big smile.
“I arranged a flight in a B24 for us,” said Cooper. “Somewhere I have a picture of George at a 50-caliber machine gun firing out of a waist window.”
McGee was married to Pauline and the couple had six daughters, Mary DeLong, of Milton; Anne Chiccino, of Milton; Rita Spangler, of Williamsport; the late Teresa McGee; Trish McGee, of York; and Jane McGee, of Silver Spring, Md. They had eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
McGee returned home in Aug. 1945 and graduated from Bucknell University, where he was part of the track and boxing teams. He worked a while in New York City and returned to the area to work for Merrill Lynch, Williamsport.
“George was well known for his support of Bucknell athletics,” said Cooper.
In addition to his support of Bucknell, he was active with the a number of local organizations, including the Y. He was a well-respected philanthropist.
Pauline passed away in 2012, George in 2003.
