DANVILLE — A blood test that screens for cancer has shown promising results in a Geisinger study of more than 10,000 women, according to the health system.
In the study, “Detecting Cancers Earlier Through Elective Mutation-Based Blood Collection and Testing” (DETECT), Geisinger researchers found the blood test, called CancerSEEK, can successfully screen for several types of cancer, including those for which there is no other screening test.
The test, developed by researchers at Johns Hopkins University, screens for 16 genes and abnormally high levels of nine protein markers that may indicate the presence of cancer. The test is an early version of CancerSEEK, developed in 2016.
“This study hits the sweet spot of what we look for as clinical researchers at Geisinger: we get to work with world-renowned researchers on evaluating technology that has the potential to greatly improve patient care, and we do it in a way that supports our patients throughout the study,” said Adam Buchanan, associate professor at Geisinger’s Genomic Medicine Institute and principal investigator of the DETECT study.
Several participants in the DETECT study were found to have cancers, including ovarian cancer, for which there is no standard screening test. The test’s false-positive rate was low, meaning that very few people were referred for unnecessary follow-up testing or procedures. The test is designed to complement standard of care cancer screening.
“This test has the ability to detect cancers at an early stage when they are most amenable to treatment,” said David Rolston, M.D., chair of the Department of Medicine Specialties at Geisinger and study co-investigator. “If the test performs well in further studies, this will be a particularly important advance as, at the moment, the only cancers that can be detected early are breast and cervical cancers in women and colon cancers in men and women.”
More research is needed before the test can be used in routine patient care, and Geisinger researchers will continue to evaluate how this promising technology can support patient care.
