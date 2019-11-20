Attorneys admitted to the bar
SUNBURY — A ceremony to admit two local attorneys to the bar was held at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, before President Judge Charles Saylor in Courtroom No. 1 at the Northumberland County Courthouse.
The two new attorneys are Sara Stigerwalt-Egan and Scott A. Zeigler.
Stigerwalt-Egan, formerly of Mifflinburg, now lives in Lewisburg with her husband William. She received her law degree in May 2018 from Widener Commonwealth School of Law.
After graduation, Stigerwalt-Egan served as Saylor’s law clerk. She is now a case manager with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for children.
Zeigler, a Northumberland native, now lives in Selinsgrove with his fiance and their son. He graduated in May from Widener Commonwealth School of Law.
He is an associate with the Sunbury firm of Wiest, Muolo, Noon, Swinehart and Bathgate.
MePush
LEWISBURG — MePush, a technology services company with locations in Lewisburg and Charlotte, N.C., welcomed seven new employees to its team in the past five months.
The new hires include:
• Collin Snyder, an IT specialist from Mifflinburg, comes to MePush after an internship quickly turned into a full-time job offer. Prior to MePush, he was a substitute teacher for Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit. He earned a degree in Computer Science from Lock Haven University in 2017.
• Adam Gemberling, an IT specialist, comes to MePush from Susquehanna University’s IT department. He is graduate of Elizabethtown College with a degree in philosophy.
• Josh King, sales and account consultant, joined MePush over the summer after working for six previous summers at the Tech Desk at Bucknell University. He earned a business management degree from Wilkes University.
• Brian Eyster, IT specialist, resides in Williamsport and comes to MePush from Ricoh USA supporting Geisinger.
• Jason Clarke, onsite information technology specialist, joined MePush over the summer and is charged with setting up and installing hardware and network equipment onsite for business clients. He comes to MePush from Geisinger, followed by First Quality Enterprises. In total, he has 20 years of customer service experience in the IT field.
• Brad Duncan, remote information technology specialist, has had a passion for technology since age 12. He took what was a passion and turned it in to a career. Brad has multiple certifications from Comptia and Microsoft. He is currently attending Western Governor’s University from home for a Cloud Computing degree.
• Jenna Helwig, dispatcher, is the most recent hire. She lives in Watsontown and is a graduate of Susquehanna University with a degree in creative writing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.