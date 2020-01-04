DANVILLE — Four people were reportedly transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries following a two-vehicle crash which closed Interstate 80 in Montour County for hours Friday morning.
According to media reports, a tractor-trailer truck and SUV collided near the Danville exit at around 3:30 a.m. Friday, causing the truck to burst into flames.
Two adults and a child who were in the SUV were reportedly taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the truck was reportedly treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
A release issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Interstate 80 eastbound was closed from the time of the crash until 7 a.m., when one lane of travel was opened.
Traffic was detoured at the Limestoneville exit to Route 54. Both lanes were opened by early afternoon.
According to the Union County Firewire Facebook page, firefighters from Turbot Township, along with fire police from Potts Grove, White Deer Township and the Warrior Run area fire departments were called to assist with traffic control.
Pennsylvania State Police did not have any information on the crash available Friday afternoon.
