MILTON — The Milton Ministerium will present two community food banks with $1,500 each during the ministerium’s annual Pre-Thanksgiving Night of Worship.
The concert will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at Community Mennonite Fellowship, 2985 Broadway Road, Milton.
Jilline Bond, the president of the ministerium who also serves on the pastoral team at Revival Tabernacle, said $3,000 was raised during the ministerium’s recent Milton Bridge Walk.
“This year, Pastor Bill McNeal from Bethany United Methodist Church gave us a great idea,” Bond explained. “He helped us to coordinate this. We walked across the (Gov. James Pollock Memorial) bridge and we raised funds for two local food banks.”
Participants in the walk contributed to the cause.
Two checks — for $1,500 each — will be presented Sunday to the HandUP Foundation and the Milton Salvation Army to benefit each organization’s food bank.
“We have many food banks and food pantries,” Bond said. “These particular two food banks are always giving out so much food to the community. They are centrally located.”
Bond said this marked the first year the ministry held the bridge walk. It is planned to continue in future years.
“I love the heart of our pastors,” she said. “I love that when we come together, it is in unity and celebration.”
That same sense of unity will permeate throughout Sunday’s concert. Bond said 16 area pastors attended a recent Milton Ministerium meeting.
“I like the unity that we have together,” she said. “This is one of those unified efforts for our community at this season of thanksgiving and celebration.”
The concert will be free to attend.
“We don’t even receive an offering,” Bond said. “The concert will be a night for families to enjoy and relax.”
A variety of musical groups from various area churches will be featured.
“We will have a mass choir that night, with lots of participants,” Bond said. “I’m hearing it’s upwards of 80 people, from different churches... Connie Pawling-Young will be directing.”
The mass choir will present two songs to close out the evening.
“We will have all ages performing (throughout the evening),” Bond said. “There will be a children’s choir there, a youth dance team, puppets with Kingdom Kidz.
“There will be soloists, choirs,” she continued. “I want children to know they are welcome to come... This is for the whole family. It’s a wonderful family night of encouragement.”
